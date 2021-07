With the introduction of iOS 15, Apple has made it possible for people who have Android phones and Windows laptops to join FaceTime calls – no iPhone or Apple ID required. The process is similar to what apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams feature. Note that an iPhone is still required to make a FaceTime call to Android but the functionality is still pretty useful for iOS users who want to contact friends and family that are not a part of Apple’s ecosystem. Here’s how to make a FaceTime call to Android users on iOS 15 in a few easy steps.