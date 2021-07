Boots saw a significant recovery in sales during its last quarter as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions boosted footfall at its stores on high streets. Third-quarter results (to 31 May) from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) show its retail operation in the UK saw like-for-like retail sales surge up 38.7% year-on-year. This follows declines of 17.9% and 9.1% in the previous two quarters. However, the group highlighted that its stores in travel locations such as airports and train stations continued to struggle.