Pernod Ricard Raises Profit Forecast After Market Recovers Quicker Than Expected

 11 days ago

Global spirits and wine giant Pernod Ricard raised its annual profit forecast today after seeing a stronger than expected recovery in sales following the removal of Covid-19 restrictions in some key markets. “The pace of recovery is proving stronger than anticipated,” the French group said in a brief trading update.

