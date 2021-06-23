Linton/H-M-B’s Kelsch, Richter take part in 2021 N.D. Optimist Club’s All-Star Volleyball matches
Emily Kelsch of Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock played for the East All-Stars in the 31st Annual North Dakota Optimist Club’s All-Star Volleyball games, played June 14 and 15 at West Fargo and Bismarck Century high schools, respectively. Linton/H-M-B Head Coach Jaime Richter and West Fargo Head Coach Kelsey Gibbons were the coaches for the East All-Stars. Other members of the East All-Star squad […]www.ecrecord.com