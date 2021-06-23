‘Bad Batch’ And Clone Force 99 Explained

Just so people aren’t caught unawares, yes, there will be spoilers for the current episode of The Bad Batch, which is streaming now on Disney+. But the last time we saw the clones on Bracca they’d been noticed after searching through one of the old Jedi cruisers. They’d also succeeded in disabling their inhibitor chips after a brief and unnerving battle with Wrecker, whose chip had activated and set him against his companions. Unfortunately, after Captain Rex, a familiar face from the Clone Wars had left to rejoin the Rebellion, the clones were noticed by the scrappers that run the place. It’s curious to see the scrappers wearing what look like helmets fashioned after a certain Jedi who turned Sith only to revert back to the Jedi at one point, Darth Revan, but we’ll hopefully get into that later and explore the possibilities. But unfortunately, the report delivered by the scrappers, to the Empire no less, caught the attention of those on Kamino as Crosshair announced to those in command that his former companions were on Bracca. It’s not much of a surprise that the Empire wants the rogue group of clones eliminated, as they can no longer be controlled.