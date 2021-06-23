Cancel
Comics

‘Bad Batch’ And Clone Force 99 Explained

By Thomas Hitchen
Inside the Magic
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may know them as Clone Force 99 or as the “Bad Batch”, but one thing is for sure, the elite clones are currently changing the face of the Star Wars galaxy. You may even be wondering “What is Clone Force 99?”. Here is your guide to the famous troopers...

insidethemagic.net
Dave Filoni
#The Bad Batch#Star Wars Trilogy#Clone Army#Clone Wars#Crosshair#Kaminoans#The Clone Force 99#Tech#Omega#The Millennium Falcon#Omnicron#The Techno Union
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Army
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Bad Batch: Reunion Recap

Just so people aren’t caught unawares, yes, there will be spoilers for the current episode of The Bad Batch, which is streaming now on Disney+. But the last time we saw the clones on Bracca they’d been noticed after searching through one of the old Jedi cruisers. They’d also succeeded in disabling their inhibitor chips after a brief and unnerving battle with Wrecker, whose chip had activated and set him against his companions. Unfortunately, after Captain Rex, a familiar face from the Clone Wars had left to rejoin the Rebellion, the clones were noticed by the scrappers that run the place. It’s curious to see the scrappers wearing what look like helmets fashioned after a certain Jedi who turned Sith only to revert back to the Jedi at one point, Darth Revan, but we’ll hopefully get into that later and explore the possibilities. But unfortunately, the report delivered by the scrappers, to the Empire no less, caught the attention of those on Kamino as Crosshair announced to those in command that his former companions were on Bracca. It’s not much of a surprise that the Empire wants the rogue group of clones eliminated, as they can no longer be controlled.
TV Seriesdorksideoftheforce.com

The best memes from Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Fans of the animated Star Wars series were thrilled to celebrate this year’s May the Fourth with a brand-new show on Disney Plus titled The Bad Batch. The series follows the events of The Clone Wars and focuses on the titular group, otherwise known as Clone Force 99, which consists of Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo. The premiere episode which dropped on Star Wars Day revealed there’s another defective clone in their midst–a young girl by the name of Omega.
Beauty & Fashionlrmonline.com

The Bad Batch Settles A Star Wars Debate Or Does It?

If you haven’t watched the most recent episode of The Bad Batch and don’t want any spoilers then please do not read any further…. When the original run of Star Wars: The Clone Wars was canceled there were a lot of stories left up in the air. At Star Wars Celebration in 2017, Dave Filoni hosted a panel where he brought some unfinished clips from episodes that he was working on for the upcoming canceled seasons. One of the most talked-about clips was the showdown between Boba Fett and Cad Bane. With the clip ending with both bounty hunters laying on the ground the only answer we knew was that Boba Fett survived the showdown. After that everything has been left up in the air especially with what happened to Cad Bane, did he survived Boba Fett’s blast? You can check out the clip below.
TV SeriesStarWars.com

Bad Batch First Look: “Bounty Lost”

Omega has been kidnapped by Cad Bane! But he’s not the only bounty hunter on her trail. And Crosshair has survived his encounter with his former brothers in Clone Force 99… Check out preview images of the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, “Bounty Lost,” now streaming on Disney+!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producer Talks Bringing Back That Big Clone Wars Villain

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Star Wars: The Clone Wars introduced a lot of popular characters during its run, among them being Cad Bane, one of the most dangerous bounty hunters in a galaxy far, far away. While The Clone Wars wasn’t able to deliver its full Cad Bane vision due to the series being cancelled before his next story arc could be delivered, the character is now back in play thanks to Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Bane reemerged in the episode “Reunion,” and just like in his Clone Wars appearances, he caused a lot of trouble.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Gets an Exciting Mid-Season Trailer

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been a huge hit among fans and we’re roughly mid-way through the season. To celebrate, a new trailer has dropped to get fans even more pumped up for the rest of the season. The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) as producer. In addition, Rau serves as the supervising director for the series and Corbett is the head writer.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Is Halfway Done, and Here's a Video to Celebrate

It’s the halfway point on Star Wars: The Bad Batch and there’s still plenty of loose ends to tie up. This past week was the Disney+ series’ eighth episode, with eight more to go in the first season. So far Clone Force 99 has run into Captain Rex, Cad Bane, Kanan Jarrus, Fennic Shand, and more. Now, a new video looks back at most of that and offers a few brief teases of what’s to come. Omega has been taken. Crosshair is still out there. And the Bad Batch have no allegiance or purpose. There’s a lot left to go on.
ComicsDen of Geek

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals the Fate of an Attack of the Clones Character

This Star Wars: The Batch article contains spoilers. Back in 2002, it was impossible for fans to predict that Star Wars: Attack of the Clones would set in motion stories that we’d still be revisiting almost 20 years later. Indeed, like The Clone Wars animated series before it, The Bad Batch continues to pick up plot threads from the second prequel, presenting them in new and interesting ways.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Reveals Boba Fett’s Real Name

The newest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch revealed the real name of the legendary Bounty Hunter, Boba Fett. SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 109, entitled “Bounty Lost” down below. As it turns out, the young clone known Omega (Michelle Ang), a female clone that joins...
TV & VideosStarWars.com

Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Reunion”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here, chronicling the adventures of the elite squad Clone Force 99 following the end of the Clone War. In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode of the series, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.
TV Seriesunfspinnaker.com

Star Wars: Bad Batch episode nine review

This week’s episode of “Bad Batch” changes up the pace as it features less of the titular group and focuses more on Omega and her current predicament. The episode “Bounty Lost,” begins where last week’s events left off with the Bad Batch escaping the Empire after losing Omega to Cad Bane. Imprisoned by the outlaw, Omega looks for any way to escape and reunite with her group before she is delivered to the Kaminoans. As the story progresses more secrets come to light, we get a clearer idea of what the Kaminoans’ goals are and what they have in store for the young clone.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Breakdown: The Details and History That Enrich “Bounty Lost”

This post contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. With Omega captured by Cad Bane and Crosshair hot on their tail, Hunter and the rest of the Bad Batch have to make a number of difficult choices. The episode, however, follows the story of Omega in Cad Bane’s hands more closely, as well as the internal politics of Kamino, which grow more interesting than we could have realized. We learn that Prime Minister of Kamino, Lama Su, has hired Bane to capture Omega alive and directs Bane to meet on a planet called Bora Vio for the handoff. Bane complies, but runs into Fennec Shand, hired by another mysteriously interested party and the two face off. Both end up losing Omega, and she’s rescued by her found family, the Bad Batch.