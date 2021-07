Remember those days, way back in the day, when your friends wanted to come over and your parents said no. No company aloud today! You almost wanted to cry. They never gave in. Next thing you know, you’re 18 years old and you’re free, but now you don’t want any company either. Now, just like your parents, you just wanna chill. Well chill with us now. Another super duper dope episode of Latin Hip Hop to set your weekend off right.