Tetra mechanical puzzle consist of four identical pieces
The design team at Craighill have created a unique mechanical puzzle called Tetra which consists of four identical pieces of stainless steel that interlock to create a pyramid. “On first glance the Tetra Puzzle might seem fairly straightforward; in reality it’s anything but intuitive” say its designers. The Tetra Puzzle is available in two different finishes Stainless Steel showcasing the metal in its natural state and Vapor Black. Vapor Black is a coating that is applied to the stainless steel called physical vapor deposition (or PVD), providing a super-durable finish which is matte in texture and a dark alternative to the stainless steel.www.geeky-gadgets.com