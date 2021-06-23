Cancel
Lycoming County, PA

Fire causes external damage to vacation home

Sun-Gazette
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteer firefighters responded to this home at 6677 Route 87 in Plunketts Creek Township where a fire broke out about 7:45 p.m. Monday. According to a fire officer in charge of the scene, the fire was accidental and that heat from a grill set fire to the side of the home. All damage was external and no one was displaced. The property is a rental vacation home, he said. In another emergency call, Pennsdale firefighters extinguished a car fire in the 2300 block of Woodley Hollow Road about 5 a.m. Tuesday. The fire broke out in the engine compartment of Volkswagen Beetle and engulfed the entire car, Pennsadale fire officials said. No one was injured.

