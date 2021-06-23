Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Elderly North Dakota woman gets probation in pedestrian’s death

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An 86-year-old North Dakota woman who struck and killed a pedestrian and then left the scene of the crash has been sentenced to two years of probation. Bertha Harper, of Bismarck, earlier pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and failure to report an accident in the June 2020 death of Amber Rebel. The 33-year-old woman was struck outside a Bismarck apartment building and died at a Fargo hospital several days later.

