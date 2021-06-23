Ayton gives Suns 2-0 lead
PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton was the hero as the Phoenix Suns took a two-game-to-none lead in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals. Ayton jammed an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder with 0.7 seconds left to give the Suns a 104-103 triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns were down one with 0.9 seconds left when Crowder lofted a high pass on an out-of-bounds play on the baseline. After Ayton’s winning slam, the referees spent about a minute reviewing the play before ruling the basket was good.southernillinoisnow.com