Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Easter egg
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy reference hidden away by a developer. There are a bunch of easter eggs hidden in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Grant Parker, a game designer at Insomniac has revealed another. Hidden in plain sight during a battle with the game's antagonist, Dr. Nefarious, a potted plant falls out from the rift. This is a reference to the first book in the series, published in 1979, in which a pair of nuclear missiles are transformed into a blue whale and a bowl of petunias, respectively, before falling back to the ground.www.gamesradar.com