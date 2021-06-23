Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Easter egg

By Ben Bayliss
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy reference hidden away by a developer. There are a bunch of easter eggs hidden in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Grant Parker, a game designer at Insomniac has revealed another. Hidden in plain sight during a battle with the game's antagonist, Dr. Nefarious, a potted plant falls out from the rift. This is a reference to the first book in the series, published in 1979, in which a pair of nuclear missiles are transformed into a blue whale and a bowl of petunias, respectively, before falling back to the ground.

www.gamesradar.com
Community Policy
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Hitchhiker#Easter Eggs#Clank#Skyrim#Cyberpunk 2077
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Trailer Highlights Critical Praise

Insomniac Games’ Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart launched recently and has been doing fairly well. On top of a strong debut in the UK charts, becoming the second biggest launch in the series’ history for the region, it’s also earned heaps of accolades from critics. A new trailer has been released that highlights some of that praise – check it out below.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

Wanting something to be good doesn’t make it so. I have a deep enthusiasm for the D&D tabletop game, fond memories of the R.A. Salvatore-penned novels that introduced these characters, and I was even excited about the revival of the cooperative Dark Alliance title from 20 years ago – I am the target audience for this fantasy action/RPG. Those preconditions are enough to make Dark Alliance a passable adventure in its early hours, especially when enjoyed with friends. But the deeper I played, the more the level design, character progression, cooperative elements, story, and combat mechanics began to fall apart, leaving the outline of an engaging adventure, but with few of the requisite features to fill in the middle.
FIFApushsquare.com

UK Sales Charts: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Sells Even Better in Its Second Week

In what is reportedly a fairly rare occurrence for the physical UK games market, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sold more copies in its second week on the market than it did during the first. The PlayStation 5 exclusive recorded a two per cent increase in sales of boxed copies, meaning it once again tops the latest UK sales chart. Positive word of mouth and hardware bundles are said to be big contributors to the game's surprisingly strong second week sales.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.001.004 makes small fixes

If you’re playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart this weekend then you may have noticed that update 1.001.004 is now available. The small patch is ready to download and install though fans of the PS5 exclusive platformer shouldn’t expect any major new features or content added to the game. According to the latest patch notes from developer Insomniac Games, the update offers “improved general game stability”.
Video GamesInverse

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart shows Sony's unrivaled commitment to accessibility

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a stunning showcase for the PlayStation 5 and already one of the very best games of 2021. Given its high accolades from most major outlets, we’re here to make sure the experience is broadly playable for everyone — regardless of their physical ability or impairment. Sony has earned lots of favor in the differently abled community for the accessibility settings in first-party exclusives like Marvel’s Spider-Man and The Last of Us Part II.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Poll: What Review Score Would You Give Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

Gorgeous PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been available for a couple of weeks now, and so as always, were asking you lot for your opinions. Insomniac's action platformer did brilliantly with critics, making it one of the most highly rated titles of the PS5 generation so far — but assuming you've actually played it, do you feel the same?
Video GamesNewsday

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review: A thrill ride for PlayStation 5

The popular and ever-evolving Ratchet & Clank franchise has finally made the shift to the PlayStation 5. In the latest installment, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the duo finds themselves as celebrated heroes who wonder if they’re still worthy of that adulation. The two erase that doubt as they find themselves put to the test against Dr. Nefarious when he and his goons crash the parade honoring them and he steals the Dimensionator, a device that lets him travel to other realities.