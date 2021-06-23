BrewVide brewing system is all about simplicity
Homebrewers looking for a simple yet reliable and versatile brewing system may be interested in the BrewVide, designed to provide users with an innovative brewer that can be added to any kettle for precise control of mash, boil, whirlpooling and transfer. The BrewVide brewing system is all about “simplicity” say its creators and is now available to back on Kickstarter and is already halfway to obtaining its required pledge goal thanks to over 200 backers with still 29 days remaining. The BrewVide brewing system offers precise temperature control from 70 degrees to boil using dual heating elements and a proprietary algorithm for control.www.geeky-gadgets.com