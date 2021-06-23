Cancel
Indiana State

Seymour man suffers serious injuries in an accident

wbiw.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEYMOUR – A two-vehicle crash on US 31 near Seymour, Sunday sent a motorcyclist to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital with serious injuries. According to an Indiana State Police report, a black 1994 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by 45-year-old Jeremy L. Longbrake, of Seymour, was traveling south on US 31, just south of US 50. A black 2019 Honda CR-V, driven by 83-yar-old William W. Gordon, of Avon, pulled onto US 31 into the path of Longbrake’s motorcycle.

www.wbiw.com
