Daily data on COVID-19 still important

TriCounty Health Department continues to encourage community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and are finding ways to share local data for the community’s consideration. On Wednesday, TriCounty Health distributed a chart representing COVID-19 numbers in relation to the TriCounty area. The chart displays positive infections in the population since March 27th, 2020 and vaccination totals from December 23rd, 2020 to the present. The chart shares the following: The total population for the TriCounty area is 58,881 individuals. 13,977 of those are listed as not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and 45,364 are listed as eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those eligible individuals, 4,505 have had COVID-19, 367 have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and 38 have died from COVID-19. Since being made available, 14,236 individuals have received the COVID-19 vaccine and 18 have been infected after receiving the vaccine. Including the portion of the community not eligible for the vaccine, TriCounty Health displays 40,140 individuals as currently susceptible to infection. Visit www.tricountyhealth.com for vaccine information.