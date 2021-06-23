Cancel
Bloomington, IN

City of Bloomington accepting applications to fill two positions on the Bloomington Commission on Sustainability

 13 days ago

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Office of the City Clerk is accepting applications to fill vacant positions on the Bloomington Commission on Sustainability. The City of Bloomington Commission on Sustainability (BCOS) promotes economic development, environmental health, and social equity in our community for present and future generations. The commission gathers and disseminates information; promotes practical initiatives; and measures, monitors, and reports on our community's progress toward sustainability.

