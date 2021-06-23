Justice, equity and a good path

This past year and half many of us have felt like we lost our freedom as the pandemic demanded a lot of social restrictions in ways we have never experienced before. For me this brings new meaning to the use of the word “freedom” as we celebrate our Nation’s Independence this July 4th. While “independence” means we are not dependent on anyone, “freedom” means we are able to make our own choices and do as we please. As Kris Kristofferson and Fred Foster penned, and Janice Joplin famously sings in the hit song Me and Bobby McGee, “Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose”. Certainly, to be truly 100% free, we would be able to choose whatever we want and not have to think about, or deal with, the consequences of our actions. However, we live in a community and a country which means we have to think about the consequences of our actions, and as such our freedom often has limits. Limits that keep us safe, healthy, and peaceful.