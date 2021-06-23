Joe Manchin’s ‘help wanted’ ad: 10 reasonable Republicans
Perhaps it was the conversation Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) had with President Biden on Monday that did the trick:. Perhaps it was Stacey Abrams’s pragmatic decision to back the bill and bless a flexible voter-ID provision. However they got there, Democrats on Tuesday were perfectly united in attempting to move a focused, modest voting rights bill to the floor. Republicans, by contrast, were perfectly united in refusing to even consider amendments and debate.www.washingtonpost.com