Congress & Courts

Joe Manchin’s ‘help wanted’ ad: 10 reasonable Republicans

By Columnist
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps it was the conversation Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) had with President Biden on Monday that did the trick:. Perhaps it was Stacey Abrams’s pragmatic decision to back the bill and bless a flexible voter-ID provision. However they got there, Democrats on Tuesday were perfectly united in attempting to move a focused, modest voting rights bill to the floor. Republicans, by contrast, were perfectly united in refusing to even consider amendments and debate.

West Virginia State
Joe Manchin
Stacey Abrams
#Republicans#Democrats#Voting Rights#Senate#Democratic#The American Rescue Plan
Congress & Courts
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Democratic Party
