Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Unvaccinated Pockets Threaten U.S. Recovery

By Kristen V Brown
Bloomberg
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the latest news from the global pandemic. Powell plays down inflation, nods to higher-than-expected prices. U.K. to go easy on firms with unpaid taxes during pandemic. Saudi Arabia extends virus loan support for small businesses. The American threat. With more than half of all Americans at least partially vaccinated...

www.bloomberg.com
Community Policy
View All 66 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Cdc#Inflation#Americans#Bloomberg News#Cdc#The Bloomberg Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Virus
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Qatar Airways
Related
Public Healthfox10phoenix.com

Fauci: 99.2% of US COVID-19 deaths involved unvaccinated people

WASHINGTON - America’s top infectious disease expert says about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. And Dr. Anthony Fauci says "it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable." He tells NBC’s "Meet the Press" it’s frustrating "where you...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci takes vaccination push to TikTok

Anthony Fauci , the country's leading infectious diseases expert and chief medical adviser to President Biden , joined several TikTok influencers in a series of conversations this week in an effort to increase youth vaccination rates across the nation. Fauci's appearances come as the White House and the Department of...
Agriculturecrossroadstoday.com

Proposal would ban mink farming to stem coronavirus mutation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something researchers have said can be accelerated when the virus spreads among animals. The bill introduced this week...
U.S. Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. ready to 'surge' COVID resources to unvaccinated areas, officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday that the federal government stands ready to send COVID-19 surge response teams to areas of the country with low vaccination rates, as the contagious delta variant spreads throughout the country, especially in states with fewer shots in arms. The teams would help get more vaccines...
Rock County, WIJanesville Gazette

COVID-19 numbers dropping locally, but variants could threaten the unvaccinated

With three COVID-19 variants circulating in Rock County and the potential for the delta variant to surface locally, health officials are encouraging those who can get vaccinated against the virus to do so and those who can’t, such as children, to maintain social distance, wear masks and wash their hands, especially if traveling during the July Fourth holiday.
POTUSUS News and World Report

99% of New U.S. COVID Hospitalizations, Deaths Occurring Among the Unvaccinated

99% of New U.S. COVID Hospitalizations, Deaths Occurring Among the Unvaccinated. FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Unvaccinated people now account for nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States, federal government figures show. An Associated Press analysis of May data from the U.S. Centers for Disease...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Says These States in Danger of Outbreak

As we celebrate Independence Day, the fact remains that we are not independent of COVID-19. A new Delta variant is ripping through communities in the United States and the CDC has announced that some of these will see spikes of cases, an uptick after weeks of a downward trend. "Currently, approximately 1,000 counties in the United States have vaccination coverage of less than 30%. These communities, primarily in the Southeast and Midwest, are our most vulnerable. In some of these areas, we are already seeing increasing rates of disease," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a White House briefing Thursday. Read on to see if your state is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
San Miguel County, COThe Daily Planet

Virus variants persist

If you follow the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic and find yourself humming Lenny Kravitz’s tune “It Ain’t Over’ til It’s Over,” your song selection is spot on. The pandemic, which has taken the lives of more than 600,000 US residents, including one San Miguel County 70-year-old, is proving tenacious as variants flair around the globe and on the Western Slope. Though fully vaccinated people are at a distinct advantage when it comes to getting infected, the county’s public health department urges residents it’s too soon to mothball your facemask.
Public Healthnwaonline.com

Delta variant more contagious, deadly

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, a number of variants of covid-19 have emerged globally. Viruses naturally mutate, with some mutations dying off and others surviving. Such structural changes can make them more infectious and more deadly. Scientists monitor the emergence of variants of interest, which become...
Humboldt County, CAkymkemp.com

New Delta Covid-19 Variant Of Concern Circulating Locally, Health Officials Warn Residents And Encourage Vaccine As Best Tool Against Infection

Humboldt County’s Public Health Officer anticipated the arrival of the deadly Delta COVID-19 mutation while talking to reporters on June 30th. “While we’ve only had a handful of Delta variants here in Humboldt County, I don’t suspect it’ll be very long until we see the vast majority of cases are going to be Delta variant here.” As it turns out, the week was not over before the Health Department gave notice to the public that Delta had arrived on the North Coast.