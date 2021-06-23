M&A Spree Piles Debt on Europe Inc. at Fastest Pace Since 2018

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.78 ($60.92).