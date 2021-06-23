Cancel
Financial Reports

M&A Spree Piles Debt on Europe Inc. at Fastest Pace Since 2018

By Cecile Gutscher
Bloomberg
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM&A is back on the menu for Europe Inc. and that’s bad news for bondholders. The region’s corporates have emerged from the pandemic in a spending mood -- ready to dole out cash on buyouts, dividends, buybacks -- all in the name of winning over shareholders, even if that means imposing pain on lenders.

www.bloomberg.com
