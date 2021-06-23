Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Marvel's Avengers is displaying IP addresses of players, but a fix is coming today

By Hirun Cryer
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest Marvel's Avengers patch is accidentally displaying the IP addresses of PS5 players. Marvel's Avengers patch 1.8.0. was introduced across all platforms yesterday, introducing plenty of improvements to the game, as well as the new Cosmic Cube Event. However, players on PS5 consoles noticed that a string of text began appearing at the bottom of the screen after the patch was initiated, and it turns out this text is their IP address.

www.gamesradar.com
Community Policy
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ip Addresses#Marvel S Avengers#Ip#Crystal Dynamics#Dlc#Square Enix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Comicstrueachievements.com

Marvel's Avengers Cosmic Cube event begins today

Patch 1.8.0 lands today for Marvel's Avengers, bringing with it the Cosmic Cube Event with its new Beating the Odds Villain Sector. You can check out the patch notes in full over on the Marvel's Avengers site, but one of the biggest items is this Cosmic Cube Event and Beating the Odds. "Following trails of Cosmic energy, the Avengers track down Monica’s secret weapon: the Cosmic Cube. The Scientist Supreme is harnessing its power for an imperfect future, so it is up to the Avengers to stop her. Beating the Odds is a new Villain Sector that includes a villain fight unlike any other."
Video GamesPolygon

Marvel’s Avengers bug reveals players’ personal information

Marvel’s Avengers was updated on Tuesday, with new content added to Crystal Dynamics’ ensemble beat-’em-up. The patch also has one serious and potentially dangerous issue: Some players’ IP addresses are being shown on the screen. The update went live Tuesday morning, and players have reported this problem to the studio...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Marvel’s Avengers New Patch Comes with an Issue

After just reporting the release of the new update, players have reported a major issue that comes with the new Marvel’s Avengers patch. There is currently a weird floating string of text that appears on the screen for some players and for those who are knowledgeable about it, it is an IP address. Patch 1.8.0 for some reason shows it on the screen and that poses a danger to those who are streaming their gameplay.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Marvel’s Avengers Patch Adds IP Address Exposing Bug, Hotfix Launches Tomorrow

Square Enix have announced they will launch a hotfix for Marvel’s Avengers; after a bug from a recent patch can expose a player’s IP address. The launch of Patch 1.8.0 was supposed to bring joy to players; introducing the Beating the Odds Villain Sector, the Cosmic Threat Event, and Mega Hives being playable with less Heroic Gauntlets. However, Square Enix soon warned player they were “aware of the issue where a floating string of text appears on the screen and are investigating.”
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Marvel’s Avengers is Doxxing people after the latest patch

Update: Crystal Dynamics thankfully aren’t keeping quiet and ignoring this issue, as Marvel’s Avengers has tweeted asking players to “please refrain from streaming for now if you’re experiencing this issue.”. A newly introduced patch to Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel’s Avengers has brought in one hell of a bug, showing people’s IP...
Video GamesComicBook

New Marvel’s Avengers Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

A new Marvel's Avengers patch is out today and it includes a number of fixes and updates. As far as new features go, Marvel's Avengers V1.8.0 includes the teased Cosmic Cube Event, updates to Mega Hive, and more. This is just the latest step on the video game's roadmap to the Black Panther expansion, War for Wakanda, which is set to release in August. As usual, there will probably be a few bugs introduced in the new update that the developers will then go on to fix in the next while introducing new ones and so on.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Marvel’s Avengers update introduces new villain event Cosmic Cube

Square Enix has revealed that the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers update contains a huge new danger for players to face: Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini’s Cosmic Cube. The Avengers discovered the threat of a sinister new weapons project being performed by AIM and Scientist Supreme Monica Rappaccini during the events of Marvel’s Avengers Operation: Hawkeye – Future Imperfect.
WWENME

‘Bloodborne’ and ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ top most played PlayStation Now games

Sony has confirmed the most played games across its PlayStation Now streaming service for Spring 2021. As confirmed via Sony Interactive Entertainment senior manager of games services content Adam Michel (via the PlayStation blog), data was calculated from March 1, 2021 to June 1, 2021 to reveal which games received the most activity during this period.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Marvel’s Avengers Cosmic Cube Update Released, Brings In New Bug/Glitch That Shows Username And IP Address

Today, Marvel’s Avengers latest update has been released. The new patch adds a new villain sector, limited-time events, missions, challenges, and rewards. In addition, unfortunately, the new update has introduced a new bug/glitch that shows a string of floating text onscreen. The text has your username as well as your IP address. Developer Crystal Dynamics has taken to Twitter addressing the issue and has announced that a fix will be released tomorrow morning.