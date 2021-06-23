Marvel's Avengers is displaying IP addresses of players, but a fix is coming today

A new Marvel's Avengers patch is out today and it includes a number of fixes and updates. As far as new features go, Marvel's Avengers V1.8.0 includes the teased Cosmic Cube Event, updates to Mega Hive, and more. This is just the latest step on the video game's roadmap to the Black Panther expansion, War for Wakanda, which is set to release in August. As usual, there will probably be a few bugs introduced in the new update that the developers will then go on to fix in the next while introducing new ones and so on.