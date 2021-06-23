Marvel's Avengers is displaying IP addresses of players, but a fix is coming today
The latest Marvel's Avengers patch is accidentally displaying the IP addresses of PS5 players. Marvel's Avengers patch 1.8.0. was introduced across all platforms yesterday, introducing plenty of improvements to the game, as well as the new Cosmic Cube Event. However, players on PS5 consoles noticed that a string of text began appearing at the bottom of the screen after the patch was initiated, and it turns out this text is their IP address.www.gamesradar.com