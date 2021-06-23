New NYC combo: get vaccinated and vote at the same location

Glenn Carrie on Unsplash

The last days that the election calendar enables voting before the primaries on Tuesday, nine new emergent vaccination stations at or near early voting locations in New York will be open.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated yesterday that the sites will be activated in regions where the vaccination rate has been found to be lower than the state average, and that they would be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment necessary.

"We remain laser-focused on making the vaccine accessible in every community, and will go wherever New Yorkers go in order to reach them," Governor Cuomo said. "We know some areas are still lagging in getting people vaccinated, and these new pop-up sites at early voting locations will allow New Yorkers to perform two civic duties at once - casting their ballot and rolling up their sleeve."

Five vaccination sites, one in each county, will be open today and/or tomorrow at NYC voting places

The locations that will take place the vaccinations are:

Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Russ Berrie Medical Science Pavilion: 1150 St. Nicholas Av, Manhattan.

SUNY Downstate Medical Center: 450 Clarkson Av, Brooklyn.

Claremont Neighborhood Center: 489 East 169th St, El Bronx.

Rochdale Village Community Center: 169-65 137th Av, Queens.

Gerard Carter Center: 230 Broad St, Staten Island.

Four other locations in the rest of the state: Long Island (Huntington Public Library, 1335 New York Av, Huntington Station); Schenectady (Karen B. Johnson Library, 99 Clinton St); Rochester (Edgerton Recreational Center, 41 Backus St); and Buffalo (Broadway Market, 999 Broadway).

Cuomo also stated that the state's mass vaccination sites will begin downscaling operations in order to focus on low-vaccination-rate regions.

On June 21, the first phase of downscaling will begin with the closure of mass sites at Corning, Oneonta, Potsdam, and York College.

Cuomo eliminated all state-mandated COVID limitations on Monday, claiming that 70% of adults in New York have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. The state's 7-day positivity rate is 0.39 percent as of June 17, a figure that has been falling for 74 days in a row.

According to the most recent official data, around 51% of the state's 20 million people are completely immunized.Cuomo has highlighted an apparently higher figure: 70% of people in New York have gotten at least one dosage.

Since March, when at least one million individuals were getting doses each week, the rate of immunization in New York has dropped. Over the last seven days, that figure has fallen to around 540,000 doses administered in New York.

The most recent figures from the state reveal hundreds of zip codes where fewer than one-third of residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dosage, ranging from Rockland County communities to sections of Rochester, Brooklyn, and Queens.

