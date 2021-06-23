Greinke baffles Orioles in 12th loss in 13 games; López produces solid start; Minor league recap
BALTIMORE—The Orioles got a well pitched game from Jorge López. The Houston Astros got one that was even better from Zack Greinke. The future Hall of Famer, who hadn’t pitched against the Orioles since July 31, 2010, was outstanding, allowing just a run on five hits in 7 1/3 innings in Houston’s 3-1 win over the Orioles before an announced crowd of 8,510 at Camden Yards on Tuesday night.www.baltimorebaseball.com