Greinke baffles Orioles in 12th loss in 13 games; López produces solid start; Minor league recap

Today was a tale of two Norfolk pitchers who couldn’t get their act together. Kyle Bradish (the Orioles’ No. 12 prospect) pitched a rocky 1 ⅔ innings in his fifth start since being promoted to Triple-A, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks to Wander Franco and Durham’s Murderers’ Row. Then Conner Greene came in in the fourth and allowed a three-run bomb to catcher Brett Sullivan and one more solo homer for good measure. Bradish left with his ERA at 4.50; Greene at 7.04. More effective in relief, however, were Travis Lakins Sr., Cody Carroll, Claudio Custodio, and Marcos Diplán, who tossed a scoreless inning apiece.