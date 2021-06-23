Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

UK won't extend deadline for EU citizens to apply to stay

By JILL LAWLESS
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYDXC_0acs9lLU00

LONDON — (AP) — The British government won’t extend the June 30 deadline for European Union citizens in the U.K. to apply for permanent residency or risk losing their right to live and work in the U.K.

Britain’s departure from the EU last year ended the automatic right of people from the bloc to settle in the U.K., and of Britons to live in the 27 EU nations. As part of the divorce, both sides agreed everyone would keep the residence rights they had before Brexit.

In Britain, that means citizens of the EU and several other European countries must apply online for confirmation of their “settled status” if they want to continue to work, study or receive social benefits.

The U.K. government says there have been 5.6 million applications since the program opened in March 2019, only a handful of which have been refused. That is far more than the government’s pre-Brexit estimate that about 3 million EU citizens lived in Britain. The number of EU residents in Britain who have not applied is unknown.

“I want to be clear -- we will not be extending the deadline,” Immigration Minister Kevin Foster said Wednesday. “Put simply, extending the deadline is not a solution in itself to reaching those people who have not yet applied and we would just be in a position further down the line where we would be asked to extend again, creating even more uncertainty.”

The government says people who have applied by the end of June will be sent letters giving them 28 days to act. People will also be able to apply after the deadline if they had “reasonable grounds,” such as an illness that prevented them doing it sooner, Foster said.

EU citizens’ advocates worry that some people are still unaware they need to apply, while others are caught in a backlog of 400,000 applications that have yet to be processed.

They also want the British government to provide physical, rather than just digital, proof of residents’ status. Many fear a repeat of the traumatic experience of thousands of Caribbean immigrants who settled in the U.K. after World War II only to be denied jobs and medical care or even threatened with deportation decades later because they did not have paperwork to prove their right to live in Britain.

Alberto Costa, a lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservative Party who has campaigned on behalf of EU citizens, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had assured him that no eligible resident “will be denied their rights.”

“I will do everything in my power to ensure the government honors its promises to those citizens,” he said.

Other EU countries have made similar arrangements for the estimated 1 million U.K. citizens who reside there. In some, right to remain is being granted automatically while in others British citizens have to apply.

Free movement for people among EU member states is a core principle of the bloc, and Britain’s 2016 vote to leave was, in part, a reaction to high levels of immigration. More than 1 million EU citizens moved to the U.K after eight formerly communist eastern European countries joined the bloc in 2004.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Eu Countries#Uk#Eu#Ap#British#Britons#Conservative Party#Eastern European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
Country
U.K.
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
KRMG

Over 6 million EU citizens apply to settle in post-Brexit UK

LONDON — (AP) — More than 6 million European Union citizens applied to settle in the U.K. before the end-June deadline that the British government had imposed as part of the country's departure from the bloc. In a statement Friday, Britain's Home Office said of the 6.02 million people who...
Immigrationwhtc.com

UK receives 6 million applications to EU settlement scheme before deadline

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Friday it had received 6 million applications to its settlement scheme for European Union nationals before a June 30 deadline passed. After completing its exit from the EU late last year, Britain has started bringing in a new immigration system. EU citizens who can prove they were living in Britain before Dec. 31 last year will retain the right to work, study and access benefits.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Britain and EU Must Fix Northern Ireland Protocol, PM Johnson Says

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that disagreement with the European Union over the Northern Irish Brexit protocol could be sorted out with goodwill and patience but that the current arrangements did need to be fixed. "One of the things that we're talking about, as...
EuropePosted by
WOKV

Thousands of EU citizens may lose legal status to live in UK

LONDON — (AP) — Marlies Haselton has called Britain home for more than 30 years. The Dutch national married a Briton, had her children there, and considers herself “part and parcel” of the U.K. Until Britain’s divorce from the European Union, she had never given a thought to her immigration status in the U.K.
PoliticsBBC

PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on settled status for EU citizens in UK

PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on settled status for EU citizens in UK. The settled status scheme could see “thousands of our friends and neighbours” become illegal immigrants due to a backlog in processing claims, Ian Blackford MP has told PMQs. The SNP Westminster leader said it was “shameful” and the...
EuropeCNBC

EU citizens' data will continue flowing into the UK after a crucial deal was reached

LONDON — The European Union on Monday recognized Britain's privacy rules as adequate with its own, a key move that will allow EU-U.K. data flows to continue after Brexit. The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, said the decision meant EU citizens' personal information would be treated with the same level of protection as it would inside the bloc when transferred to the U.K.
Immigrationatlanticcitynews.net

EU residents in UK missing residency deadline risk working, benefits

LONDON, England: Those European Union citizens living in Britain will be issued a 28-day notice in which they can apply for settled status in Britain. Since leaving the EU, Britain is developing a new immigration system that does not give priority to citizens from the bloc over those from other countries.
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Slovenia’s term raises specter of EU’s threat from within

KRANJ, Slovenia — Tiny Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Already, nationalist governments in Hungary and...
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...
Middle Easttalesbuzz.com

Israeli cargo ship hit by unidentified weapon in Indian Ocean

An Israeli cargo ship was struck by an unidentified weapon Saturday in the Indian Ocean, according to reports. The Hyperion Two sustained only minor damage and there were no casualties in the attack, which Israeli defense forces say may have been ordered by Iran, according to a report in the Israeli daily Haaretz.