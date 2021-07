The NFL's "Fan of the Year" program is back, and one Washington fan will get the chance of a lifetime to attend the NFL Honors and Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. The program is designed to highlight fans from each of the 32 clubs who have a unique enthusiasm for their favorite team and the NFL. Joshua Strachan, who became a Gold Member last season, was selected as Washington's 2020 finalist for his story of how his love for the team serves as a connection to his mother, who passed away when he was 16.