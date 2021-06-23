Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Europe seeks disabled astronauts, more women in space

Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0De8DC_0acs8zUd00

PARIS — (AP) — The European Space Agency says it was “blown away” by the record number of applicants — more than 22,000 — hoping to become the continent’s next generation of space travelers, including more women than ever and some 200 people with disabilities.

In releasing the results of a new recruitment drive aimed at more astronaut diversity, the agency acknowledged Wednesday that it still has work to do on gender balance. Just 24% of the applicants were women, up from 15% at the last hiring drive in 2008.

The hiring campaign didn't specifically address ethnic diversity, but stressed the importance of “representing all parts of our society." The agency received applications from all 25 member nations and associate members, though most came from traditional heavyweights France, Germany, Britain and Italy.

ESA specifically sought out people with physical disabilities, for a first-of-its-kind effort to determine what adaptations would be necessary to space stations to accommodate them.

The competition is fierce. Just four to six people will be chosen as Europe’s next astronauts, with a reserve team of about 20. The candidates will undergo intensive screening over the next year, with a final decision expected in late 2022.

“We’ve all been astonished” at the number of applicants, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher told a news conference. “It’s a very strong expression of interest and enthusiasm that people have across Europe for space."

The European agency has sent only two women into space to date — Claudie Haigneré and Samantha Cristoforetti — but wants that number to grow.

While 5,419 women applied for the new ESA program, “the numbers also show there is more to be done to achieve gender balance in the space sector," said David Parker, its director of human and robotic exploration.

Globally, 65 of the more than 560 people who have explored space were women, most of them Americans.

ESA this week signed an agreement with the European Union that will see the 27-nation bloc deepen ties with and increase its funding for the space agency.

As part of the deal, the EU will invest almost 9 billion euros ($10.8 billion) between now and 2027 for ESA programs aimed at boosting economic growth, digitalization and environmental protection.

While many ESA members are also part of the EU, some — such as Britain — are not.

Among the future programs planned are one that will test the use of a satellite-based quantum encryption system for secure communications, and another to monitor space for potential hazardous debris.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Cristoforetti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Space#Space Exploration#Ap#The European Space Agency#Americans#The European Union#Eu#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Related
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Astronauts complete first Chinese space station spacewalk

Hausjärvi, FINLAND — Two Shenzhou-12 astronauts conducted a spacewalk late Saturday to carry to install equipment required for the long-term operation of China’s space station. Liu Boming opened the hatch of the Tianhe module at 8:11 p.m. Eastern July 3 and was later joined outside by Tang Hongbo. Activities were...
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Switzerland: “Light” version of the Covid certificate is waiting for EU acceptance

The Swiss government – the Federal Council – decided to introduce a “data-minimized certificate light” and adapted the legal basis for this, the ordinance on Covid certificates. With the help of the “Covid Certificate” app * 3118492 *, which has already been launched, the owners of Covid certificates will be able to generate a copy of the certificate without health data in the Covid certificate app from July 12, reported the Federal Office for Information Technology and Technology Telecommunications (BIT).
IndustryABC News

French astronaut makes 'crepe' in space

While it may not be a traditional crêpe, it's as close to the real deal as a French astronaut can get in space. Thomas Pesquet, the first French commander of the International Space Station, shared a video on Twitter of his spin on the sweet treat. "Unfortunately for my teammates,...
TravelWbaltv.com

European Union rolls out COVID-19 travel certificates

ORLY, France (Video: RTV/NBC) — The European Union is rolling out a digital COVID-19 certificate system for travelers. Passengers were showing QR codes at check-in counters at Orly Airport near Paris. The health certificate system is designed to help people travel more freely across the 27-nation EU and open up...
Aerospace & DefenseSand Hills Express

Station astronauts welcome civilian space travel

As two billionaires prepare for launch this month on milestone space flights, professional astronauts aboard the International Space Station said Friday they fully support commercialization and look forward to a rapidly expanding civilian presence on the high frontier. Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson plans to join five company crewmates for...
NFLVoice of America

How do Astronauts Clean Their Clothes in Space?

Have you ever wondered how astronauts clean their clothes in space? You may find the answer surprising – they do not. They wear their under clothes, and everything else, until they cannot take the dirt and smell anymore. Then, they throw them away. NASA wants to change that - if...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

ESA and EU celebrate a fresh start for space in Europe

After months of constructive negotiations, ESA and EU signed today a new Financial Framework Partnership Agreement (FFPA) in a ceremony to celebrate the launch of the new EU space programme. This will mark a fresh start for space activities in Europe and represents an important step forward in the relationship...
Aerospace & DefenseFreethink

Astronauts Use CRISPR in Space for First Time

A first-of-its-kind experiment using CRISPR in space — conceived by a team of high school students — could help protect astronauts on long trips beyond Earth's atmosphere. DNA damage: When astronauts are in space, they're exposed to higher levels of radiation than we are here on Earth's surface. That radiation can damage their DNA, potentially leading to cancer and other health issues.
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

WTTC Welcomes The Launch Of The EU Digital COVID Certificate

Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President WTTC, said: “WTTC is confident the EU Digital COVID Certificate will boost consumer confidence and the wider Travel & Tourism sector across Europe, which has been in a fight for survival for over a year. “The certificate is a great example and should aid the...
Worldthewestsidegazette.com

Nine European Countries Accept Indian Vaccine After Offer Of Reciprocal Exemption

NEW DELHI — A day after India’s external affairs minister, Subramanyam Jaishankar, said he had asked the European Union to accept Covid-19 vaccines for Indian nationals traveling to Europe, several European Union countries allowed the Serum Institute of India-manufactured Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine. Slovenia, Germany, Austria, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, and Spain...
Pharmaceuticalsraleighnews.net

Covishield vaccine jab receivers may be denied entry to EU

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Xinhua) -- As the European Union (EU) is reopening borders to non-EU tourists especially those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, travelers inoculated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine, or Covishield, could face problems when entering the bloc, the European Commission suggested on Friday. While the AstraZeneca...
Aerospace & Defenseastrobiology.com

Astronauts Demonstrate CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing In Space

NASA Astronaut Christina Kock performing the experimental procedure aboard the International Space Station. CREDIT Sebastian Kraves PLOS. Researchers have developed and successfully demonstrated a novel method for studying how cells repair damaged DNA in space. Sarah Stahl-Rommel of Genes in Space and colleagues present the new technique in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on June 30, 2021.
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Tide develops 1st detergent for astronauts in space, NASA

TORONTO - Tide is making one giant leap for space — developing a laundry detergent solution for NASA astronauts onboard the International Space Station. Under a Space Act Agreement between NASA and Tide’s parent company Proctor & Gamble, the space agency will test and study Tide cleaning solutions in space.
Industrysimpleflying.com

European Commission Approves €40m Aid For Alitalia

Struggling Italian flag carrier Alitalia is set to receive another financial aid package following approval from the European Commission. EU state rules have deemed that such support is appropriate, given the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on the SkyTeam member’s network, operations, and finances. Let’s examine the specifics of the deal.