Healthyish Loves It is our weekly column where we tell you about the stuff we can’t live without. See our past recommendations here!. I had just about given up on wellness apps when I stumbled upon Exhale, a wellness app for BIWOC (Black, Indigenous, Women of Color). Like many others, I’d fallen into the cycle of downloading and deleting one app after the next. None of them resonated the way I had hoped. None of them seemed capable of addressing the anxiety and stress that I experience as a Black woman. The wellness apps I’d come across until then existed within a whitewashed vacuum that I could not breathe in.