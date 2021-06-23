Cancel
Presidential Election

Voting Right

Flathead Beacon
 11 days ago

Nonpartisan groups are upset over Montana’s legislative passage and gubernatorial signature into law of several voting and registration changes — all of which passed in a partisan manner. Barring court rulings, Montana voters will need to register no later than “noon the day before [an] election.” No more “same day”...

Montana State
Republican Party
Presidential Election
Politics
Elections
Democratic Party
Immigration

Noncitizens are slowly gaining voting rights

Two Vermont cities have joined the short but growing list of jurisdictions that allow residents who are not U.S. citizens to vote in local elections. The Vermont legislature late last month overrode vetoes by Republican Gov. Phil Scott, greenlighting voter-approved changes to the city charters of Montpelier and Winooski. Those cities now allow all residents over age 18 to vote in city elections, regardless of citizenship status. Noncitizen voting in federal elections remains illegal nationwide.
Presidential Election

Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Restrictions, Dealing Blow To Voting Rights

The Supreme Court has dealt a blow to the Voting Rights Act. On the last day of the term, the court's conservative justices empowered state control of elections and made it harder to challenge laws that may put minority voters at a disadvantage. The 6-3 ruling comes at a time when many states, especially those with Republican legislatures, are tightening voting laws. Here's NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg.
Greenville, NC

Rally in Greenville accuses Tillis of dismissing voter rights

Pitt County activists rallied outside the office of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis on Friday to protest what they and others across the state called a failure to protect the voting rights of North Carolinians. A handful of protestors with signs stood on the roadside across from Tillis’ Greenville Office on...
Congress & Courts

Sen. Rounds defends vote to not proceed with voting rights debate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite recent bipartisan moves in Washington concerning infrastructure, gridlock persists when it comes to voting rights at the federal level. Republicans in the U.S. Senate this week were able to block debate on S.1, Commonly known as the For the People Act -- which aimed to combat efforts by many states to restrict voting access in the wake of the 2020 elections.
Congress & Courts

Republicans block Democratic voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a 50-50 vote, the Democratic voting rights bill failed to advance in the Senate on Wednesday. “It is not a Republican concern or a Democratic concern, it is an American concern,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. Senate Democrats needed 10 Republicans to jump on board with...
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin jail inmates denied voting rights: report

MILWAUKEE - A new report from several Wisconsin voting rights organizations alleges there is an alarming number of jail inmates who are not properly provided access to their ballots. People convicted of felonies are not able to vote in Wisconsin. However, the report claims thousands of people either not charged...
Presidential Election
CBS News

Senate Republicans expected to reject voting rights bill

Republicans and Democrats are set to clash over voting rights and election reform during a major showdown on Capitol Hill. The Senate is expected to vote on sweeping legislation that President Biden and Democrats argue protects democracy but Republicans call a federal power grab and plan to block from moving forward by using the filibuster. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with a closer look at the latest developments.
Presidential Election

The coordinated assault on voting rights is 'Jim Crow 2.0'

Voters in Georgia stunned the nation in 2020 by delivering key presidential and Senate victories for Democrats. In response, Republicans have launched a renewed assault on voting rights that, critics argue, directly targets traditionally non-Republican voters and will be especially detrimental to Black, Brown, and working-class people. Among other provisions, Georgia Senate Bill 202 (the Election Integrity Act of 2021), imposes stricter voter identification requirements and makes it even more difficult to secure and submit absentee ballots. In this week’s first segment of The Marc Steiner Show, we continue our ongoing investigation into the battle over voting rights in the US by talking with State Rep. Renitta Shannon (District 84) from the Georgia House of Representatives about this blatant attack on democracy and how we can fight back.
Elections

AP Debrief: 'No clear path' for voting rights bill

Associated Press reporter Alexandra Jaffee explains the difficulties for Democrats after their ' sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law stalled in the Senate Tuesday. (June 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a5b7c06f30c54a9782d955c2dec8686d.
Congress & Courts

GOP filibuster halts Democrats' voting rights bill

The Democrats' sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law stalled in the Senate Tuesday, blocked by a wall of Republican opposition to what would have been the largest overhaul of the electoral system in a generation. (June 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Columbia, SC

Multi-statewide rally focuses on voting rights

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Voter suppression and lack of turnout - those were the key issues addressed at a rally in Columbia. Several organizations came together to call for equal voting rights for black voters. It's part of the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights which is stopping in eight states.
Presidential Election

NRDC President: "Protect Our Sacred Right to Vote"

WASHINGTON - The Senate is expected to take up a key procedural vote as early as Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation the House has passed providing key voting rights protections in the face of a raft of state-level measures that would restrict voting access for millions, especially people of color.
Elections

Letter: Commemorate Juneteenth by supporting voting rights

Juneteenth celebrates the day African Americans in Texas learned of their freedom two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday brings hope for action, starting with voting rights.