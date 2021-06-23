Voting Right

Voters in Georgia stunned the nation in 2020 by delivering key presidential and Senate victories for Democrats. In response, Republicans have launched a renewed assault on voting rights that, critics argue, directly targets traditionally non-Republican voters and will be especially detrimental to Black, Brown, and working-class people. Among other provisions, Georgia Senate Bill 202 (the Election Integrity Act of 2021), imposes stricter voter identification requirements and makes it even more difficult to secure and submit absentee ballots. In this week’s first segment of The Marc Steiner Show, we continue our ongoing investigation into the battle over voting rights in the US by talking with State Rep. Renitta Shannon (District 84) from the Georgia House of Representatives about this blatant attack on democracy and how we can fight back.