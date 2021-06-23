Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon and Apple: A tale of two closed-loop visions

By Elsa Wenzel
GreenBiz
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is the world's most valuable company by market capitalization. Amazon is the world's biggest online retailer. The vastly different businesses share in common an epic scale, with immense impacts on natural systems and countless opportunities to lead markets in sustainability. Lately, each company is also more visibly accelerating its...

www.greenbiz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Bandy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Greenbiz#Mohawk Group Cso#Amazon Co#Circular
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Economy
News Break
EPA
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessGreenBiz

Amazon's George Bandy on leadership and legacy

The concept of legacy is particularly apt to describe the work of advancing the circular economy. First, we must consider the legacy of our products and processes: Where do our materials come from? Where are they going next? What impact will they leave in their wake? We must also account for legacy carbon emissions and regenerate living systems. Finally, we must confront the legacy that companies and organizations are leaving during this decisive decade for climate action.
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Apple Tested Ceramic Apple Watch Edition Two Years Before It Launched

The ceramic Apple Watch Edition dated back to 2014, despite the high-end model not launching until 2016 with the Apple Watch Series 2, according to newly-shared images of a prototype casing. The images, shared on Twitter by the prototype collector known as "DongleBookPro," show a prototype white ceramic original Apple...
Electronicsdoctorofcredit.com

Amazon: Apple AirPods For $99.99

Direct Link to offer (affiliate links here and below) Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case For $99.99. Price reflects in cart. Same price at Costco.com as well. The Airpods Pro are also on sale for $197, though in the past we’ve seen those slightly cheaper at $189. Our Verdict. It’s...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Build a serverless website using Amazon S3 and Route 53

How to host a scalable website in under 15 minutes. Have you ever wanted to build your own website? Maybe to showcase your work, your business, or just a way to have an online presence?. For most applications, websites can run with only client side code and be comprised of...
Businesswibqam.com

Spain looks into antitrust practices by Apple and Amazon

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s competition watchdog CNMC is investigating possible anti-competitive practices in Spain by Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc regarding online sales of electronic products. The CNMC said in a statement on Thursday that it had opened disciplinary proceedings over possible unlawful conduct by both companies that would include...
Technologymediapost.com

Roku, Amazon Dominate As Apple TV Rounds Third

We hear a lot about Roku and Amazon running neck and neck as the leaders in streaming video distribution -- each with around a 35% market share. A recent estimate from Parks Associates says Apple TV is in third place -- at a 12% share. Google Chromecast is next at 8%.
ElectronicsApple Insider

Apple Watch gains new International Collection Sport Loop bands, matching faces

Apple has launched a series of new Sport Loop bands, plus Apple Watch faces, representing countries around the world. A new range of Sport Loop bands is now available for the Apple Watch, bringing two-color and three-color straps, plus stylized flags as matching Watch faces. Apple says in a statement that the range is made "to celebrate the indescribable drive and competitive spirit of all athletes and fans."
ElectronicsWestport News

Apple AirPods Max are at their best Amazon price ever

When the sounds of chirping birds and babbling brooks are drowned out by your next door neighbors having borderline-performative outdoor sex at 9:30 in the morning, you know it’s gotta be summer in the city. Sex lives of your neighbors aside, Apple AirPods Max sale is a welcome reprieve for...
Businesscryptopolitan.com

Amazon and Apple to employ workers with experience in crypto and Blockchain

• Amazon seeks to explore Blockchain technology. • Companies like JPMorgan, Apple, BlackRock, and PayPal support cryptocurrencies. The Chinese government recently acted against cryptocurrencies which caused the market price to crash. The Bitcoin price hovers around $30000, exposing it to losing over 50% of its capitalization. In May, before the crash, Bitcoin was hovering above $60,000.
BusinessMac Observer

Amazon and Apple Most Valuable Brands, but Chinese Firms Closing in

Amazon and Apple are still the world’s most valuable brands according to a Kantar Brand Z survey. However, as Reuters noted, Chinese firms are hot on their heels. “Chinese brands are steadily and slowly progressing, and have made significant headway as more companies leverage their own technological developments and demonstrate their abilities to align with the major trends shaping China and the global market,” said Graham Staplehurst, global strategy director at Kantar BrandZ. Five brands more than doubled their value, led by Chinese e-commerce giants Pinduoduo (PDD.O) and Meituan (3690.HK), China’s top liquor maker Moutai (600519.SS), China’s TikTok and America’s Tesla (TSLA.O). Tesla, founded in 2003, was the fastest growing brand and became the most valuable car brand, growing its value by 275% year-on-year to $42.6 billion, Kantar said.
ShoppingPosted by
Us Weekly

7 Best Apple Amazon Prime Day Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change. Is it even Prime Day if you don’t end the day with some fancy tech devices on...
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Google Trains Two Billion Parameter AI Vision Model

Researchers at Google Brain announced a deep-learning computer vision (CV) model containing two billion parameters. The model was trained on three billion images and achieved 90.45% top-1 accuracy on ImageNet, setting a new state-of-the-art record. The team described the model and experiments in a paper published on arXiv. The model,...
Businessslashdot.org

Google's 2021 Diversity Report is 62 Pages of Nebulous Percentages and Indexes

Earlier this year, Fast Company's Pavithra Mohan, explained why so many companies' diversity numbers fall flat. "None of the major tech companies seem to provide raw data," Mohan wrote, "opting to use percentages instead. There’s also not enough clarity around how employees are categorized, from who counts as 'leadership' to what qualifies as a technical job."
Behind Viral VideosGizmodo

TikTok's Algorithm and AI Tech Are Now up for Sale

Now anyone can tap into the secret sauce behind ByteDance’s globally successful TikTok app—for a price. The China-based company quietly launched a new BytePlus division back in June focused on selling TikTok’s artificial intelligence technology, including the popular recommendation algorithm behind its ForYou feed, to businesses worldwide, the Financial Times reported Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy