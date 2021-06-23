Cancel
Flathead County, MT

Market Trends: Single-Family Activity

Flathead Beacon
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomes are listed for sale, and remain available (active) until they are sold, or the contract expires, or the contract gets overtly canceled, or the listing is withdrawn. Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $799,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted, by month, the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (orange) and expired (red). The print version has space for one chart, so I chose the $300-399k chart. The online version has an additional rotating GIF, with each of the sequential price ranges charted.

flatheadbeacon.com
