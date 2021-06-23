Cancel
Washington County, IA

Know the Difference Between Severe Thunderstorm Watches, Warnings

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs chances for severe weather persist through this week, Washington County residents should brush up on their knowledge of these events and prepare for any safety threats. Washington County Emergency Management Coordinator Marissa Reisen hopes that last August’s derecho storm drove home the point that severe thunderstorms can be dangerous, “The actual definition of a severe thunderstorm is a storm that’s capable of producing hail that is an inch or larger and wind gusts over 58 miles per hour. So wind gusts that high can break off branches, knock over trees and cause some structural damage and hail over an inch can cause property damage and hurt your vehicles and your plants and all that stuff.”

Washington County, IA
