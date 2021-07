Tonight's NXT was loaded even before the night started, but about midway through the show we had a new main event, as after some prodding Isaiah Swerve Scott got his North American Championship match against the current North American Champion Bronson Reed. Unfortunately, it was always really a four on one match, as Scott's crew Hit Row were all at ringside for the match, and while Reed did manage to hold back the tide for the majority of the match, he did ultimately fall to the numbers game, and now we have a brand new North American Champion.