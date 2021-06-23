Washington County Supervisors Approve Personnel Changes

The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved several personnel change requests and appointments during their regular meeting Tuesday. The first is for a full-time hire from the conservation department for Mason Juhl as a summer aide, the second was a resignation of Public Health/Home Care Aide Lucinda Johnson, and the third was for a classification change from casual part time to full time for Washington County jailers Zachary Cornwell and Victor Rico. The board also approved Cornwell and Rico’s appointments as civil process servers for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for a period of three and a half years.