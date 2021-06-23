Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Credibility Critical in Congress

Flathead Beacon
 11 days ago

I think it was the 1977 Montana Republican state convention, and the speaker standing before the delegates was newly elected Congressman Ron Marlenee. Facing criticism from some of the hard-right element of his party regarding his personal life, Marlenee was as dynamic and defiant as I ever saw him. He...

flatheadbeacon.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Rosendale
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Bob Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Fringe#The United Nations#Montanans#Capitol#Democrats#Whitefish#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & Courtskitsapdailynews.com

Are squabbles in Congress a permanent thing?

If you’re thinking Congress is either broken or operating less effectively because of rampant partisanship, you’re not alone. On June 24, U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer (WA-06), who chairs the committee, led the second of a two-part series of hearings by the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress aimed at examining how to improve civility and collaboration in Congress in order to make the institution work better.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

People hate Congress. Again.

(CNN) — For the briefest of moments, Congress had what every middle schooler dreams of: rising popularity. And then, just like that, it was gone. Back in March, more than one-third of Americans (36%!) had a favorable view of Congress in Gallup polling. Which, by congressional standards, basically made them Zack Morris. (RIP, Zack Attack.)
U.S. PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Guest column: Rosendale's extremism threatens his credibility

I think it was the 1977 Montana Republican state convention, and the speaker standing before the delegates was newly elected Congressman Ron Marlenee. Facing criticism from some of the hard right element of his party regarding his personal life, Marlenee was as dynamic and defiant as I ever saw him.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sinema emerges as Senate dealmaker amid progressive angst

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is leaning into her role as the Senate’s newest dealmaker amid rising pressure from progressives who are increasingly irritated over the centrist’s support for the filibuster. Sinema is betting that she’ll be able clinch big bipartisan agreements that have become increasingly elusive, burnishing her credentials back...
LifestyleFlathead Beacon

Stone-Manning Will Preserve America’s Outdoor Heritage

Montana has been fortunate to have a leader like Tracy Stone-Manning among its ranks, and the country would be better for her experience as a conservationist and advocate for public lands. We need someone intimately familiar with building the coalitions that public lands require, and Tracy has dedicated her life to developing these relationships – first as Executive Director of the Clark Fork Coalition, and later as Director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, and an advisor to the National Wildlife Federation.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Continental Congress

Ridgewood NJ, the Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day or July 4th, has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. On July 2nd, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson. From 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues. The Fourth of July 2021 is on Sunday, July 4, 2021; the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Democrat Cori Bush slams the Fourth of July, claims 'Black people still aren't free'

One Democratic lawmaker and several left-wing used the Fourth of July to share controversial statements or disparage the founding of the United States. Democrat Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo, tweeted out "When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free."
PoliticsIndependent

Letter to the Editor: The District of Columbia should be a state

The 700,000 people who call Washington, D.C., home are just like any other Americans. Washingtonians raise families, pay taxes and fight in America’s wars. Yet, they’re deprived of full representation in Congress and are subject to the politically-motivated whims of lawmakers like Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell because of the capital’s status as a district.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

'Absolutely No Doubt' Donald Trump Is Running for President Again, Says Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon believes there is "absolutely no doubt" that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. Trump has consistently teased the possibility of a 2024 presidential run but has not formally confirmed his plans. Some Republicans strongly oppose the former president seeking elected office in the future, while others remain supportive of Trump but fear he could hurt the GOP in down-ballot races in more moderate districts. Meanwhile, most Republican voters appear supportive of him seeking the White House again.
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...