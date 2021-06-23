Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, IA

Fair Entry Deadlines Nearing

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Fair is less than a month away and deadlines are approaching for livestock and other entries. All livestock classes must be registered online by July 1st for the county and state fairs, and all non-livestock or static projects must be pre-registered by July 14th. Communication events must be registered by July 1st. Exhibitors are also being made aware of a special show happening at this year’s county fair. Washington County 4-H will be honoring the retirement of longtime sheep volunteers Dave Birney and Duane Sprouse with the “Ewe Raised Me Right” special multigeneration class on July 20th. Families who have worked with Birney and Sprouse through two or more generations are encouraged to contact Washington County Extension, and a lamb will be provided for those who don’t have a current 4-H member in the sheep program.

www.kciiradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
State
Washington State
Washington County, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairs#Volunteers#Deadlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...