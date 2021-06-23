Kalona City Council to Finalize Pay Increase for Full-Time City Employees

Employee pay raises were approved by the Kalona City Council Monday. After doing preliminary reviews with city staff, the Kalona City Council will finalize a three percent raise for full-time staff as well as the library clerks. The council voiced their appreciation for all the work and effort city staff has done throughout the pandemic. Many were willing to take necessary precautions while also staying involved in the community. It was noted that Kalona was one of very few places in the surrounding area to keep their community pool open in the middle of the pandemic. Those in city hall were able to maintain functions well even with less people there at once. While these efforts may not pay dividends right away, the council feels very optimistic about the future.