As my colleagues back at the Vogue Runway mothership in New York have been noting (with notable zeal), thus far spring ’22 menswear is shaping up to be a startlingly skimpy season. Flesh-flashing, body-baring, call it what you will: yesterday alone saw Fendi and Dolce & Gabbana present some strongly stripped-down looks. And today Prada expressed the instinct to offer unconfined interaction with the elements. Because after the months of confinement we’ve all endured, who doesn’t want to feel the wind and water directly on their skin? Who doesn’t want to feel alive in the world?