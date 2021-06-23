Cancel
Economy

Chinese Grocery Platforms Missfresh, Dingdong Scale Down US IPO Fundraising Targets Amid Investor Concerns About Growth Outlook

By South China Morning Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Chinese online grocery platforms - Missfresh and Dingdong Maicai - are aiming to raise smaller amounts from their US unitial public offerings (IPOs) than initially planned, reflecting concerns among investors about their growth outlook amid intense competition in the mainland's on-demand delivery market. Tencent-backed Missfresh is seeking to raise...

