These Are the Adventures of the Starship, Trekfest
Trekfest is back for its 36th annual event with the theme "Search for Spock.". Music, food, competitions, and of course Star Trek-themed activities are all going to be taking place this weekend. Entertainment includes live music at Hall Park from Rachel Baiman, David Zollo, Skarlett Roxx, Brutal Republic and Boot Jack Band. Closing out the Friday night schedule on the main stage will be a showing of Star Trek III: Search for Spock, the theme of this year's event.