'iPhone 13' mockups show camera module changes, slight size differences

Apple's iPhone 12 is one of the highest-rated phones CNET has ever reviewed. If you're thinking about an upgrade from the previous year's iPhone 11 to the base iPhone 12 model (or one of the other three models available), you may be wondering: What exactly is the difference between the two phones? And is it worth it to spend $799 on an iPhone 12 right now (especially if the iPhone 13 could be right around the corner)? If you don't have either phone, the iPhone 11 now starts at $599 and that $200 gap might be all you need to hear. Here are CNET's reviews of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.