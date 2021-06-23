'iPhone 13' mockups show camera module changes, slight size differences
Dummy models of the "iPhone 13" range including an "iPhone 13 mini," show changes in camera module position, and a slight increase in the size of the "iPhone 13 Pro Max." Leaker Sonny Dickson — who previously shared dummy images of the iPad Pro and iPad mini — has now tweeted a single image showing the next iPhone range. The backs of four different models are shown, with Dickson noting that "all 4 sizes are still in the running," despite previous rumors that the "iPhone 13 mini" might be cancelled.appleinsider.com