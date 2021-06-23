Cancel
Cell Phones

'iPhone 13' mockups show camera module changes, slight size differences

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDummy models of the "iPhone 13" range including an "iPhone 13 mini," show changes in camera module position, and a slight increase in the size of the "iPhone 13 Pro Max." Leaker Sonny Dickson — who previously shared dummy images of the iPad Pro and iPad mini — has now tweeted a single image showing the next iPhone range. The backs of four different models are shown, with Dickson noting that "all 4 sizes are still in the running," despite previous rumors that the "iPhone 13 mini" might be cancelled.

appleinsider.com
