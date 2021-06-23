Henry, Washington County Sheriff’s Offices Respond to Domestic Abuse Case
Washington County assisted The Henry County in responding to a domestic incident Monday. The Washington County Communications Center was informed of a domestic call at a residence on Coppock Road west of Wayland at 3:38 p.m. for what sounded like a gunshot. Upon investigation, Henry County Sheriff's deputies determined a domestic disturbance occurred between two parties. Thirty-five year-old Cody James Goodwin was arrested and charged with intimidation with a firearm, a class C felony; domestic abuse assault using a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor; and reckless use of a firearm. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.