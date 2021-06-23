Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Selk’bag Launches Kids Recycled Wearable Sleeping Bag For Fall 2021

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelk’bag announced the launch of its new Kids Recycled wearable sleeping bag, landing at retailers in fall 2021. Features include elastic hand closures, adjustable insulted hood and two-way double zipper for ease of entry. Machine washable with a stuff sack for transport and storage. The ISO temperature rating is 55F. DWR water repellent. Shell, insulation and zipper are each made of 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials.

sgbonline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeping Bag#Recycled Materials#New Kids#Flamingo#Temperature#Iso#Dwr#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Recycled Fashion House Bags

The Louis Vuitton 'Felt Line' is a new range of accessories from the fashion house that aim to deliver impressive style that doesn't come at the expense of the environment. The bags come in three styles to choose from including the Keepall, Keepall XS and the Soft Trunk, which are each crafted using recycled wool-based jacquard, organic cotton and 100% recycled polyester. Each of the pieces maintain a varying appearance that will make them appear different across the surface as well as from piece to piece.
Appareldjcity.com

JetPack Drop System Bag Review

With venues starting to open up around the world, DJs are on the move again. So in the coming weeks Mojaxx will be reviewing a bunch of recent bags to help them transport their gear in style. This week, Mo takes a look at the Drop System from US company...
TravelThe Gadgeteer

BrightLine Bags review – Create the ultimate gear bag of your dreams

REVIEW – I used to daydream about creating the perfect gear bag. In those dreams, I wanted a bag that could transform from small to big depending on what I needed to carry with me. Big for travel, slim for day-to-day work commutes. I approached a couple of popular bag makers to see if they would be interested in collaborating. One company seemed really interested and then flaked on me and stopped returning my emails. I realized that my dream of creating my own gear bag wasn’t meant to be… until I stumbled upon BrightLine Bags and their incredible modular Flex System. Have all of my dreams have come true? Let’s take a look and find out.
LifestyleGear Patrol

The 10 Best Sleeping Bags of 2021

If you were lucky enough to tune into the Discovery Channel’s Man vs. Wild during its heyday, you might’ve witnessed Bear Grylls, a former British Special Air Service operator and the show’s host, make TV magic by gutting a dead camel and demonstrating how to climb inside the carcass for warmth and shelter. The sequence of teeth-clenching footage is perhaps the best reminder that hey, sleeping bags are pretty cool.
Designers & Collectionsflaunt.com

Dior | The Collection of Micro-Bags

Dior releases the Micro-Bags Collection, a reinvention of the house’s most iconic bags. The Dior 30 Montaigne, the Saddle bag, and the Lady Dior transforming into the cutest little micro versions of themselves. The curves staying, the dimensions decreasing, with enchanting mini iterations that finish any silhouette with a touch of contemporary daring.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Space-Conscious Cosmetic Bags

The Gravel Explorer MAX Toiletry Bag is a well-designed accessory for avid travelers to incorporate into their gear collection when looking to keep all of their essentials securely stowed and accessible. The bag features a water-repellent design that includes a removable clear pouch that is perfect for containing items that...
Petsperfumerflavorist.com

Hawaiian Tropic Launches Scented Dog Poop Bags

Hawaiian Tropic has launched free, limited-edition Hawaiian Tropic dog poop bags infused with the brand's tropical scent, which have sold out. The scented bags are part of its campaign to remind dog owners to wear sunscreen when walking their dogs. Anastasia Tobias, head of marketing, sun, edgewell personal care, said,...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

9 best bags for life and reusable carriers for your weekly shop

Remember the days when we’d do our weekly food shop and use new plastic bags every.single.time. What were we thinking? For many of us, these bags were then put into a cupboard each week to be "reused" as bin bags, or for something else and thrown away.Across the world we’d use up to 5 trillion of them – per year. There was little thought about the life (or afterlife) of these plastic bags. Used on average for around 12 minutes, they then take more than 500 years to decompose, according to the Centre for Biological Diversity.However, they never fully disappear –...
Apparelcowgirlmagazine.com

Buckle Up With These Bags

Ladies, you’ve worked hard for that buckle, or may I say buckles? With belts, you can only wear one buckle at a time. But with these bags, you can show off all your pride, joys, and accomplishments!. Espuela Design Co. Espuela Design Co. has you covered! In their wise words,...
Designers & Collectionstodaysgolfer.co.uk

Galvin Green reveal limited-edition Links Collection

Galvin Green reveal limited-edition Links Collection of golf clothing with premium apparel inspired by the world's best seaside golf courses. The new collection features a powerful design inspired by the ocean and winds that play such an influential part in any round on a links course. The three complimentary pieces...
Environmentdesignboom.com

plastic bags could be recycled into wearable fabrics, says new research

An international team of researchers has turned polyethylene into lightweight fabrics with a smaller environmental impact than natural fibers such as cotton. polyethylene, also called polythene, is a material commonly found in single-use plastic bags and food packaging. the scientists hope that this breakthrough could provide an incentive to recycle plastic products.
EnvironmentHypebae

Louis Vuitton's FW21 Felt Bags Use Recycled Materials Only

Continuing the house’s sustainability efforts, Virgil Abloh has designed a series of eco-friendly bags for Louis Vuitton‘s Fall/Winter 2021 season. The Keepall, Keepall XS and Soft Trunk all arrive in an innovative textile comprised of 43 percent certified organic cotton and 20 percent recycled wool. The jacquard material boasts a fluffy texture and is given the LV treatment with lurex thread tufted Monogram patterns. The interior of each bag uses 100 percent recycled polyester while the chains and corners are made from 70 percent recycled plastic. Rounding out the pieces are the straps and handles, which are crafted with Leather Working Group (LWG)-certified leather. As spotted on the FW21 runway, the Felt Line also includes a long coat.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Vice

The It Bag of the Summer Is a Cooler, Baby

Every summer, it’s the same story. We settle for schlepping our beer, sammies, and balls of burrata to the park in tote bags that can’t pull their weight (not their fault!) or get drippy, diaper-butt corners from condensation. That ain’t it. How is it that in The Year of Our...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Can Plastic Bags Be Recycled?

While you can’t typically recycle plastic bags in your curbside recycling bin, you can recycle them through specialty plastic recyclers. You may even be able to drop them off at a nearby retail store that collects them for recycling. Plastic grocery and retail bags are made from polyethylene, synthetic polymers...
Elkhart, INWNDU

ETHOS Innovation Center launches Lab in a Bag program

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart is launching a new program called Lab in a Bag. The program is free and is available to kids ages 8 to 12-years-old. Every week, kids will be given a bag with hands-on activities inside. The topics will include gardening, origami,...
Designers & Collectionsgolfbusinessnews.com

Ping unveils SS22 Women’s Apparel Collection

PING has unveiled details of its Spring/Summer 2022 women’s apparel collection. The new range creates an uplifting summer mood, using colour and performance fabrics in a mix of heritage-inspired patterns that have been modernised to soften and update traditional formal looks. The garments showcase a variety of elegant designs in...
Lifestylewomanaroundtown.com

Spice Racks for An Organized Kitchen

You know you’ve intended to buy one of these for years. Imagine being able to actually find things!. 2 Pack Stackable 2-Tier Spice Rack: 4 Holes for adjusting to different heights; Include 4 connectors to multiple units maximizing storage space in the same footprint. 0.75”W x 14.27”D x 11.9”H. Slides. $42.97.
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

VLPRA providing “Camp in a Bag”

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority is bringing the fun home with our free “Camp in a Bag” activity kits in the month of July. VLPRA is giving out 100 bags each week filled with crafts and games for kids 5-10 years old. VLPRA’s drive through bag pickup starts...
Beauty & FashionForexTV.com

Gab Waller Secures the Bag

The tricky aspect of exclusive, hard-to-get items is that they’re exclusive and hard to get, which is exactly how Gab Waller has carved out a corner of Instagram for herself to become the app’s luxury sourcing maestro to the stars. The Australia native was spending time in Los Angeles and...