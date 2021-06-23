Selk’bag Launches Kids Recycled Wearable Sleeping Bag For Fall 2021
Selk'bag announced the launch of its new Kids Recycled wearable sleeping bag, landing at retailers in fall 2021. Features include elastic hand closures, adjustable insulted hood and two-way double zipper for ease of entry. Machine washable with a stuff sack for transport and storage. The ISO temperature rating is 55F. DWR water repellent. Shell, insulation and zipper are each made of 100 percent post-consumer recycled materials.