Judge Found Dead in Courthouse

A judge was found dead inside the Black Hawk County Courthouse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. A cleaning staff called paramedics and sheriff’s deputies after finding a light on in District Associate Judge Jeffrey Harris’ office. He was found inside, unresponsive. The death has been attributed to a medical condition and foul play is not suspected but an autopsy has been ordered. Harris received his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota in 1974 and his law degree from the University of Iowa in 1977. He was appointed to the bench in 1997.