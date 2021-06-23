City Employees Get Raise

Waterloo city employees will receive a 3% raise beginning in July, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The raise comes as a result of negotiations with employee unions. It will also apply to non-bargaining employees. Some residents were not happy with the raise, including a landlord who argued she could not pass that bump onto her renters who she believed to be maxed out. Another citizen who is on Social Security argued that his sewer, water, and taxes continue to go up but his pay stays the same.