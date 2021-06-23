Charles City Man Pleads Not Guilty

A Charles City man has entered a not guilty plea in a violent burglary, according to KIMT. 25 year old Parelle Hayslett is accused of kicking in the front door of an apartment breaking the deadbolt and the frame back on April 25th. Once inside Hayslett tried to force open the door to a bedroom while threatening to kill the person inside. The person inside the bedroom was able to hold the door shut and call 911. Hayslett will go to trial on August 3rd.