Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles City, IA

Charles City Man Pleads Not Guilty

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 11 days ago

A Charles City man has entered a not guilty plea in a violent burglary, according to KIMT. 25 year old Parelle Hayslett is accused of kicking in the front door of an apartment breaking the deadbolt and the frame back on April 25th. Once inside Hayslett tried to force open the door to a bedroom while threatening to kill the person inside. The person inside the bedroom was able to hold the door shut and call 911. Hayslett will go to trial on August 3rd.

kwayradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Charles City, IA
Charles City, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#Deadbolt#Kimt#Kimt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...