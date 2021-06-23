Cancel
POTUS

James Edwards | OPC Freedom vs Communism

By James Edwards tribdem@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EObZN_0acs6UFo00

The 2020 post-election fall out reveals there is an intense battle between freedom and dependency.

In 1887, Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor at the University of Edinburgh, had this to say about the collapse of the Athenian Republic, 2000 years earlier: “A democracy will continue to exist up until the time the voters discover that they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse over loose fiscal policy.”

Isn’t that what is starting to happen in the U.S.? In 2020, the U.S. will be celebrating its 244th year. In that time period, the country has progressed through five of the eight sequences that ultimately lead to collapse. We are currently working our way through the sixth (complacency) and the seventh (apathy). The socialist Democrats are promoting, with the help of the mainstream media, the eighth sequence (dependency). If they are ultimately successful the only sequence that will remain is our obituary.

Democratic President Joe Biden, in concert with the cable and network news and print organizations, is pushing us toward communism/socialism. These so-called Progressive Democrats claim their agenda is for universal health care, free college eduction, $15 minimum wage, the Green Plan, free day care, abolishment of ICE, defunding the police and open Southern Borders. They want us to take the money we earn and give it to those who are unwilling or unable to work.

In 55 B.C., Cicero wrote “the budget should be balanced, the Treasury should be refilled, public debt should be reduced, the arrogance of officialdom should be tempered and controlled, and the assistance to foreign land should be curtailed, lest Rome become bankrupt.”

We all know what happened to Rome. American citizens must begin to work instead of living on government assistance. Evidently today’s political leaders, especially the socialist Democrats, haven’t learned anything over the past 2,073 years. America became a great nation by developing the largest middle class in the world. The ideology of the socialist Democrats will trash the middle class and the American Dream.

Will the current generation of Republican and Democratic voters have the courage, determination and common sense to make the right decisions to retain the capitalism ideology and extend the free lifestyle we enjoy? Will they support the socialist ideology that will ultimately result in our demise?

Lee Edwards, a leading historian of American Conservatism, wrote “the truth is that socialism has failed in every country that has tried it, from the Soviet Union to Israel, India, and the UK. The same is happening in the repressive economics of North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba.”

This is a critical year in the history of our country. Will we be turning our future over to increased government control or will we support freedom from government control that will assure the future of a free Democracy that will extend our current lifestyle to our grandchildren?

Churchill said it best: “you don’t make the poor richer by making the rich poorer.” The marxist/socialist Democrats say “that ain’t so.”

What are your thoughts?
The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
