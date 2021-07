Cyprus Airways has been acquired by Malta’s SJC Group and has named George Mavrocostas as its new chief executive. Russia’s S7 Group had said in April that it was looking to sell its 36.9% stake in the airline. S7 secured the right in 2016 to use the trade name of Cyprus Airways, which ceased operations in 2015, to launch its own Cypriot start-up, Charlie Airlines. It said at the time that it would take about a 40% stake in the airline, the rest being held by local investors.