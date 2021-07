A Silk Way Airlines Boeing 747-400 Freighter was left stranded on a Hong Kong Airport taxiway; after performing a high-speed rejected take-off, due to an engine failure. The 15 year old aircraft, registered VP-BCV, was performing flight 7L-748 from Hong Kong to Baku, Azerbaijan, when one of its Pratt and Whitney PW4056 engines failed during take-off. Upon being alerted to the failure, the crew rapidly brought the aircraft to a stop and taxied off runway 25L onto the last available taxiway. As a result of the extreme heat, generated by the sudden braking, the main landing gear wheels deflated, leaving the aircraft stranded in its position.