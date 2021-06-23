Cancel
Visual Art

Cerulean Gallery and Stanley Korshak Art Pop-Up

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cerulean Gallery and Stanley Korshak will host a pop-up art show benefiting Forest Forward of Dallas. Guests will enjoy drinks and frosé from Sixty Vines, live music, shopping, and art.

