Cerulean Gallery and Stanley Korshak Art Pop-Up

Artist Kevin Patrick incorporates techniques learned in 30 years as a builder and designer in his abstract paintings and assemblages. A graduate of Cal State University in the 1980s, he relocated to New Mexico in 2011, devoting himself to artistic pursuits full time. In Facing Vessels, a solo exhibition of his work, he features mixed media paintings and assemblages based on vessel forms. “Vessels are three-dimensional items,” Patrick says in a statement. “A few years ago, I decided to try and put down, on a surface, some ideas of some of the vessels I noticed. But there are so many types of vessels. So I decided that just about anything can be a vessel. Seed pods, boxes, along with vases. It just became a jumping-off point to start a painting.” For his assemblages, Patrick includes found objects and recycled art, as well as items he’s collected throughout his life. “I have been gathering objects since I was very young, and this gave me a way to use them to create pieces using old images to create new ones. ... I get lost in the search, the hunt to find and put the images all together and make it work.” Facing Vessels opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, July 2, and runs through July 31.