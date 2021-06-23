Boeing gets $599m contract for new UK Chinooks
Boeing has been awarded a $599 million contract to begin producing 14 CH-47 Chinook Block II transport helicopters for the UK Royal Air Force (RAF). Confirmed earlier this year, the Foreign Military Sales deal – worth a total of $1.4 billion – represents the first international success for the Block II Chinook. It involves extended-range examples equivalent to the MH-47G model also ordered by the US Army Special Operations Aviation Command.www.flightglobal.com