Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing gets $599m contract for new UK Chinooks

By Sponsored by Cirium, Miami International Airport
Flight Global.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoeing has been awarded a $599 million contract to begin producing 14 CH-47 Chinook Block II transport helicopters for the UK Royal Air Force (RAF). Confirmed earlier this year, the Foreign Military Sales deal – worth a total of $1.4 billion – represents the first international success for the Block II Chinook. It involves extended-range examples equivalent to the MH-47G model also ordered by the US Army Special Operations Aviation Command.

www.flightglobal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinooks#Uk#Chinook Block Ii#The Uk Royal Air Force#Mali#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Industryrigzone.com

Offshore UK Operator Extends FPSO Contract

Bluewater has won a bareboat charter contract extension for the Bleo Holm FPSO. PHOTO SOURCE: Bluewater. Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited has extended its bareboat charter contract with Bluewater (Floating Production) Limited for the Bleo Holm floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Bluewater reported last week. The Bleo Holm...
Businesskdal610.com

Mitie wins expanded contract for UK COVID-19 testing centres

(Reuters) – British outsourcer Mitie Group said on Monday it has won an expanded contract worth up to 365 million pounds ($507.86 million) to manage certain COVID-19 testing sites and mobile testing units (MTU) across England, Scotland and Wales. The one-year contract will include more than 175 regional and local...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Boeing 777X May Not Get OK'd Until 2023: FAA

Boeing's (BA) - Get Report upcoming, fuel-efficient 777X aircraft may be years away from getting a key federal OK, according to a letter recently made public by the Federal Aviation Administration. “The FAA will not approve any aircraft unless it meets our safety and certification standards," said the agency in...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
IBTimes

US Regulator Says New Boeing 777X Needs More Testing

US air safety regulators have notified Boeing that the aviation giant's newest widebody plane will require more than two years of additional testing and analysis before it can be certified. The Federal Aviation Administration formally set the timetable for the 777X, saying the jet is "not yet ready" to advance...
Worldaerotechnews.com

Boeing to boost UK Royal Air Force Chinook fleet

U.S. Special Operations Command has awarded Boeing a $578 million Foreign Military Sales contract approved by the U.S. Department of State to deliver 14 extended-range Chinook helicopters to the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force. The extended range Chinook gives the RAF fleet more versatility to execute the domestic and international...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

WestJet To Launch A New Dedicated Boeing 737 Cargo Arm

Canada’s WestJet is moving to boost its cargo operations. The Calgary-based airline is launching a new dedicated cargo service, using 737-800 Boeing Converted Freight (BCFs). WestJet expects to have its first dedicated freighter in the air by this time next year. “Our new dedicated commercial cargo aircraft are a natural...
Seattle, WAatlanticcitynews.net

Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 jet beginning certification process

SEATTLE, Washington: The latest and largest 737 edition from Boeing -- the MAX 10 -- is being introduced as part of Boeing's recovery after the earlier Max was grounded over safety concerns. The new jet, a larger variation of Boeing's top-selling narrow-bodied aircraft family, has been flown over Washington state,...
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

Your guide to Swiss’ all-new Boeing 777 premium economy class

Swiss’ all-new premium economy class will take to the skies from late 2021 aboard a fleet of upgraded Boeing 777-300ER jets bound for Asia, the USA, Canada and South America. As is the norm for this ‘better than economy’ class, Swiss’ premium economy will offer more comfort and privacy, a...
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

US Navy awards NGJ-MB LRIP contract

The US Navy (USN) has contracted Raytheon to commence low-rate initial production (LRIP) of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) electronic warfare/electronic attack (EW/EA) pods for Boeing EA-18G Growler EA aircraft operated by the service and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced on...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Naples chosen by Israel’s IAI as site for 737 freighter conversions

Israel Aerospace Industries is to set up a European facility in Naples to convert passenger aircraft into freighters. It will co-operate on the conversion site – which will concentrate on Boeing 737-700 and -800 modification – with Italian maintenance specialist Atitech. Atitech was formerly a technical division of Italian carrier...
Aerospace & DefenseBoston Globe

Boeing’s updated 777 hit with new safety concerns from FAA

Boeing’s updated version of the long-haul 777 jet is facing additional testing because of what US regulators called a test-flight incident and multiple other issues with software and inadequate data. The Federal Aviation Administration wrote to Boeing on May 13 in a blunt letter demanding that the company address multiple...
Aerospace & Defenseexecutivetraveller.com

Rex adds two more Boeing 737 jets as it eyes new routes

Rex will swell its Boeing 737 fleet to eight jets in September with the arrival of another two aircraft, which in turn will add new routes to its nascent network. The airline says those corridors could include "other capital cities, large regional centres and popular leisure destinations" on top of its current embrace of Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide and the Gold Coast.
Worldairwaysmag.com

New Zealand Approves Return of the Boeing 737 MAX

MIAMI – After a thorough safety review, the Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand has given Fiji Airways (FJ) the green light to reintroduce the Boeing 737 MAX on its routes to the country. The decision came after over two years of grounding, in which FJ was not allowed to...
FAAsimpleflying.com

Families Of Boeing 737 MAX Victims To Get $500 Million Compensation

A fund to compensate families of the victims of the two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft crashes has opened in the US. The fund, worth $500 million, will be administered to the heirs, relatives and beneficiaries of the passengers who died in the two incidents. Families have until mid-October to submit their claims.