Service onboard a submarine is certainly not for everybody, with such an assignment requiring extended periods of time spent on board a cramped, submerged, windowless vessel. What is more, service on a submarine can come with a significant risk: any small mistake or a freak accident that would be problematic for a surface vessel can be potentially catastrophic for a submarine operating underwater. No incident better captures this reality than the freak sinking of a Russian submarine at the turn of the century.